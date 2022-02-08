TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $165.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.55 million to $165.59 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $663.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

TOWN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

