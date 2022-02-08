Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.37

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.37 and traded as low as C$20.59. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.77, with a volume of 54,979 shares trading hands.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.86.

The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

