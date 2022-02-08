Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce $787.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

TNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

