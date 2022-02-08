TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of TravelCenters of America worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of TA opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $628.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

