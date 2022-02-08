Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,440 ($19.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,537.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,618.82. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

