Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,105 ($28.47) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($19.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,537.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.82.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.