Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.16

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$19.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 270,723 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.
In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,488.71.
About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
