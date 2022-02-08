Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.16

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$19.00. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.00, with a volume of 270,723 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$518,488.71.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

