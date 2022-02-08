TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $209.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.38 million and the lowest is $206.60 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $857.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,334,000 after acquiring an additional 411,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $95,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TriMas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,597 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

