Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.69

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.69 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 122.04 ($1.65). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.70), with a volume of 94,147 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £60.93 million and a PE ratio of -105.00.

In related news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,924.95).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

