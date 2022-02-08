Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Trading 18.6% Higher

Shares of Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) traded up 18.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The company has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83.
Troilus Gold Company Profile (CVE:TLG)
