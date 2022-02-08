TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.62

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 258.62 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 228.49 ($3.09). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 229 ($3.10), with a volume of 72,505 shares traded.

TTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.39) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.83 ($4.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £403.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.62.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

