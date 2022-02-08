Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $55,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

