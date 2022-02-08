Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,739 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Twilio worth $62,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.36.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

