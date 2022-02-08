UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 281.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

