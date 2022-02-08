Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.78

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $31.74. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 1,350 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.10%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.
Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
