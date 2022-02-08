United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.15% of United Rentals worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $315.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.73 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

