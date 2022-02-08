UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $483.70 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

