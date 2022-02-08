Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,753,701 shares of company stock worth $341,907,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

