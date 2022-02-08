Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of Upwork worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after buying an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

UPWK stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,875 shares of company stock worth $6,089,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

