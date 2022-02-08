UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) to announce sales of $38.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.98 million and the lowest is $38.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year sales of $143.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.71 million to $143.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $190.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.39 million to $191.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

Get UserTesting alerts:

USER has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of USER opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.