Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,610 shares of company stock worth $1,856,180. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

