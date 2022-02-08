Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 147.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $243.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.78 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.