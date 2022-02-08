Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after buying an additional 339,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,497,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,861,000 after buying an additional 146,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $146.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

