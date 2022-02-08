Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

