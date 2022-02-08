Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

