Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

