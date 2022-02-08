Veritable L.P. Sells 15,470 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after buying an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 706,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 521,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 580,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 514,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.99 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

