Veritable L.P. Sells 2,331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

VEU opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

