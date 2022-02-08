Veritable L.P. Sells 304 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 29,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.42. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

