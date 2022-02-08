Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce sales of $93.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $96.80 million. Veritex reported sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $403.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.30 million to $410.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.30 million, with estimates ranging from $447.70 million to $462.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

VBTX stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,566,616. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Veritex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veritex by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

