Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $491.10

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 491.10 ($6.64) and traded as low as GBX 445.40 ($6.02). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 445.40 ($6.02), with a volume of 111,909 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.56) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.30) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.88) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.88) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 449.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.10. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

