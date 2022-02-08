Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.13

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 495143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

