Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.13

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 495143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
