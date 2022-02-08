Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 1.60% of Viavi Solutions worth $59,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,143 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

