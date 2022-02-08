Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 138,128 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $14,461,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.