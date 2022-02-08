Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 138,128 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $14,461,000.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.