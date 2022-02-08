Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 24,813 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,813 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.