Visa Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Visa has raised its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

V stock opened at $227.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.35. The company has a market capitalization of $437.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Visa by 80.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $200,803,000 after buying an additional 387,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

