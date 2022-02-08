Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $432.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

