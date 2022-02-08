Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

