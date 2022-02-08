Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169 ($2.29).

LON VOD opened at GBX 136.87 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.74. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.54.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

