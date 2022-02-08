Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169 ($2.29).
LON VOD opened at GBX 136.87 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.74. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.54.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
