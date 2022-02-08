Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.38) to GBX 630 ($8.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 520 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 507.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 295 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

