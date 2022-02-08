VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $285,250.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $379,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

