Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $121,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46,833.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $443.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.89.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

