Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,434 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $83,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

