Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 3,858 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $101,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,651,879,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,821 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,961. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

