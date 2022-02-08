Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199,719 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Paylocity worth $105,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 25.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 62.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

