Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cadence Design Systems worth $121,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2,304.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 65.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

