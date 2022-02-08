Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Howmet Aerospace worth $69,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

