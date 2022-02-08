Voya Investment Management LLC Has $100.73 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,460 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.99% of Progyny worth $100,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,604 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

