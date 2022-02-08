Voya Investment Management LLC Has $104.84 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $104,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,507,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,907,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $152.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.