Voya Investment Management LLC Has $123.49 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Chubb worth $123,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

